50 Cent Reacts To His Music Being Played At Ja Rule Concert

50 Cent has shared his reaction to a clip of his 2003 single “In Da Club” being played at a Ja Rule concert.

Video of the moment, which occurred prior to Ja’s performance at Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam concert in Omaha, Nebraska in December 2022, recently surfaced and shows members of the “Put It On Me” rapper’s team scrambling in an attempt to have the DJ cut the song off as it blared from the speakers.

Clearly amused, the Queens rapper hopped on social media to revel in his music being at the root of the disturbance involving his bitter rival. “LOL,” the 47-year-old wrote in the caption of a post sharing the footage. “Now this is some funny sh*t!” However, contrary to speculation, Fif admits he had no involvement in the incident, but voices his regret over not personally having a hand in getting underneath his nemesis’ skin. “I wish I had something to do with it.”

50 and Ja Rule’s beef is well-documented, as the two rap stars went to war, verbally and physically, during the late ’90s and early ’00s. The discord between Fif’s G-Unit crew and Ja’s Murder Inc. label resulted in numerous diss records between the two camps, with 50 taking aim at the opposition on songs like “Life’s on the Line,” “Back Down,” “Wanksta,” and “I Smell P*ssy.” Ja would return fire on the tracks “Loose Change” and “So Hot,” accusing Fif of being a police informant and bitter over his success.

The bad blood between the pair has simmered over the years, but remains alive and well, as each artist regularly throws jabs at the other. In 2020, Rule challenged 50 to a Verzuz battle, an offer the Power executive producer turned down. More recently, Fif rejoiced in Ja’s running into alleged tax issues in 2021.