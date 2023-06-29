50 Cent Clowns Ja Rule For Paramedics Stunt During Festival Performance

50 Cent has taken aim at Ja Rule once again, this time calling his longtime rival “stupid” for a theatrical entrance he attempted to pull off during a recent live performance. Rule, who was in Toronto to perform at Nelly’s Hot in Herre Festival this past weekend, was brought to the stage on a stretcher, with two faux paramedics “monitoring” his “vital signs” as the rapper laid still.

As the sound of a heartbeat pumped out of the speaker, Ja suddenly rose up as if he was resurrected and leapt into a performance of his 2001 hit “Livin’ It Up.” While the crowd appeared to be receptive to the rapper’s entry, social media users poked fun at the move. Some joked that it was a reference to his stalling career being on “life support,” while others pointed out that the act had been pulled off by R&B singer Ginuwine two decades ago.

Catching wind of the backlash Rule was receiving, Fif pounced on the opportunity to add insult to injury. He posted a screenshot of an article documenting the Murder Inc. artist’s entry and the public reaction that followed. “Lol WTF,” he captioned the post, adding a crying face emoji. “I ain’t gotta say sh*t stupid,” he continued before plugging his Branson Cognac and Le Chemin Du Roi brands.

The G-Unit rapper’s jab at Ja Rule is just the latest in a list of instances in which 50 has attempted to get under his arch nemesis’ skin. Earlier this year, he joked about the “Put It On Me” creator casting a curse on the Minnesota Timberwolves organization during a 2019 halftime show performance that went awry.

“We had a curse! Somebody f**ked up, and they let Ja Rule perform at halftime,” 50 said during a visit to the Timberwolves offices following the team’s partnership with his Sire Spirits brand. “Now, what we’re gonna do is take the curse off!”

50 Cent and Ja Rule’s feud has been ongoing for the better part of the past 25 years, with the pair battling it out on records and in infamous studio brawls. However, the beef has since simmered down to the occasional jab via social media and in interviews, with Ja claiming their issues with one another are nonexistent at this point.