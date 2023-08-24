50 Cent Feigns Jealousy Over Women Throwing Bras At Drake On Tour, 6 God Responds

Drake has responded to 50 Cent’s desire to be treated similarly to how he has been on his It’s All a Blur Tour.

The OVO star offered to give the G-Unit boss a “pep talk” in an effort to increase his chances at receiving the same amount of fanfare on his own tour, particularly from the ladies. On Wednesday (Aug. 23), Drake shared a clip of Fif jokingly requesting to be pampered and have lingerie thrown at him, captioning the clip with his amused reaction. “FIF LEMME PULL UP FOR A PEP TALK,” the 37-year-old wrote alongside a string of laughter emojis.

Earlier this week, 50 Cent shared footage of himself backstage at a stop on his own Final Lap tour, in which he asks for assistance with his “feet” before comparing the treatment he’s received to that of Drake. “Somebody help me with my feet please.. They don’t treat muthaf**kin’ Drake like this,” the Queens native said.

Drake reacts to 50 cent saying he wants Drake’s fans ? pic.twitter.com/1D7AsM2KKZ — Heart of the streetz ♥️ (@HOTS_twt) August 24, 2023

“Drake, they throw him bras. What do I get?” he asked. “Aye, could you please go get me some Drake fans? Sh*t just don’t feel right. I need to feel special around here. I need them to treat me like I’m Drake. Drake get bras every night! I used to get bras in the beginning of my career.”

Fif then sought out a member of the production team and inquired on what his job was, to which he replied by revealing that he sorts out the show’s setlist. The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper then blames the employee in question for the perceived lack of love from his fans. “This is your fault,” he said, targeting the crew member. “Can we coordinate a production that’s hot enough for me to get bras every night like Drake?”

The Her Loss co-creator has enjoyed numerous highlight moments during the North American leg of his It’s All a Blur tour, with a new, noteworthy occurrence happening at each stop. During a show in Chicago in July, multiple bras were thrown in his direction, prompting the rapper to inspect and comment on the massive undergarments. “Oh yeah, this is definitely how I like it right here,” Drake said during a lull in the show. “Damn, sh*t. Some knocks — whose is this by the way? This yours? 38DD, never let me down before. Nasty.”

Later that month, during a show in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, a woman named Veronica Correia made headlines after tossing her 36G-sized bra in Drizzy’s direction, prompting him to ask who was its rightful owner. The moment went viral, with Correia earning a partnership with Playboy as a result of her newfound notoriety.