50 Cent Settles Lawsuit With The Shade Room Over Alleged Penis Enhancement Photo

The settlement of a lawsuit filed by 50 Cent involving The Shade Room has been reached, which gets the media outlet off the hook from further litigation surrounding the case.

According to a document obtained by Los Angeles Magazine reporter Meghann Cuniff, the 47-year-old “has reached an agreement to settle” with The Shade Room, which shared an ad from a plastic surgeon promoting its penis enhancement practice that included a photo of the rapper. The surgeon, Angela Kogan, and her company, Perfection Plastic Surgery & Medspa, were also named in the suit, which is scheduled to go to trial on July 3.

The Queens native filed the right-of-publicity lawsuit claiming that the picture used in the ad was taken under the guise of Dr. Kogan being a fan. Fif, who is known to revel in light of a victory, took to social media to share the news of the looming trial date, joking about the alleged enhancement to add further levity to the situation. “Yeah my d*ck is a BIG DEAL,” the Power executive wrote in a social media post in November 2022. “Set for trial in July no enhancement necessary, these fools put them selves out of business. SMH.”

“The appearance of counsel and each party or representatives of each party with full authority to enter into a full and complete compromise and settlement is mandatory,” said Judge Robert Scola in documents regarding the lawsuit. “If insurance is involved, an adjuster with authority up to the policy limits or the most recent demand, whichever is lower, must attend. All proceedings of the mediation will be confidential and privileged. … If mediation is not conducted, the case may be stricken from the trial calendar, and other sanctions may be imposed.”

The G-Unit rapper is currently enjoying a streak of wins right now. He recently inked a development deal with FOX, under which he will create programming for the company non-exclusively.