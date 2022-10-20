50 Cent Reveals True Reason Behind His Son’s Money Outbursts

50 Cent and his son, Marquise Jackson, have been going back and forth over the last few weeks regarding child support. While Marquise has publicly expressed his interest in mending things with his father, the 47-year-old has no interest based on how the situation has been handled and the true reason behind it.

In his interview with The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (Oct. 19), Charlamagne Tha God asked the former G-Unit leader if there was any chance of him and Marquise reconciling.

“No, he doesn’t. See, Charlamagne, you would call me. You don’t call TMZ to say you want to sit down. Think about it. He just wants some attention…He’s been trained to believe what you’ve seen him say in the interview. He’s been trained to say that for a long time, bro. You don’t just wake up and say, ‘Oh, well I don’t believe what I’ve been believing forever.’”

The Queens rapper went on to explain how Marquise’s mother is behind this recent outburst.

“When I said that he’s entitled, really it’s his mom [who is] entitled and it’s been filtered. I told you I was giving her half a million dollars a year. They go through the paperwork, they see half a million dollars a year. At that point, she was still expecting more.”

In a surprising revelation, the Power executive producer revealed that he initiated their arrangement with child support. “This is why I took her to child support. You don’t usually sign up for child support. I took myself to child support because she wasn’t understanding that I’m already giving you more than you were supposed to get.”

This back-and-forth began when Marquise Jackson said that $6,700 per month (just under $81,000 a year) is an inadequate amount of money to live prior to turning 18. He took it a step further and said he would pay Fif $6,700 just to spend a day with him.

The “In Da Club” rapper fired back saying Marquise was 25 years old and shouldn’t be discussing child support anymore. His son then posted a photo of himself next to the word “entitled” spelled out in hundred dollar bills and responded to his father’s clip addressing his age by sarcastically expressing excitement over being acknowledged for his birthday.