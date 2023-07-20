50 Cent Praises Nas’ Intelligence: “He Was Smarter Than The Music He Was Releasing”

50 Cent reveals that he was surprised by Nas’ intelligence and passion for learning during their first interactions as artists during the late ’90s.

In an interview with XXL, Fif spoke on his history with Nas, who he toured with following the success of his hit single “How to Rob.” According to the G-Unit founder, the Queensbridge legend was more advanced in his thinking and approach to life and the music industry in comparison to his peers at the time. “He was ahead of us,” 50 admits. “What he had, and I was looking at it going, ‘You gotta be careful’ because he was smarter than the music he was releasing.”

The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper says that while Nas’ music was a reflection of the streets, it was not indicative of his core beliefs or social activities, as he opted for relaxing and taking in information over partying. “He was smarter than things he was saying on the records,” Fif continued. “Because what he said on the records matched how things felt in the environment not who he was actually [in his head]. We’d be on the tour bus, and he’d be reading books and stuff.”

Nas attends the “Supreme Team” premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 19, 2022 in New York City. Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

50 Cent isn’t the only rap artist who’s shared of similar experiences with Nas, as G-Unit member Tony Yayo recently spoke of his shock at the lack of libations while traveling on tour during that era.

“I thought it was going to be a lot of weed smoking, like bi**hes on the bus, but Nas was reading books and sh*t,” Yayo told DJ Vlad earlier this year. “I’m going up for Illmatic, ‘I‘m a addict for sneakers, 20’s of Buddha and bi**hes with beepers,’ so I thought we was going to be smoking hella weed and bi**hes going to be running through that sh*t.

“But he was kind of like a laid-back cat reading books and sh*t, so I was just like, ‘That’s Nas, this muthaf**ka is reading books, and shit.’ [He] really wasn’t smoking too much weed on the bus that was more of Jungle [Nas’ brother] and them thing, but Nas is one of them smart muthaf**kas, and I see how he come with the lines.”

50 Cent recently announced that he will be appearing on Nas’ forthcoming Magic 2 album, which is set for release Friday (July 21). The song, titled “Office Hours,” will be their first time working together in over two decades. They last collaborated in 2002 on the tracks “Too Hot” and “Who U Rep With” from Fif’s Guess Who’s Back? mixtape.

The two had a falling out during the early ’00s and traded disses at one another in songs over the years, but have since made amends and are on good terms. “It was cool to get in with him and do something like that,” the rapper said of the reunion. “It’s interesting that the relationship is different because we in two different places now.”

Listen to 50 Cent and Nas “Too Hot” and “Who U Rep With” below.