Nas And 50 Cent Set To Collaborate On ‘King’s Disease 4’

Nas and 50 Cent are hitting the studio for a track on the former’s King’s Disease 4.

During an interview with Billboard, Fif revealed that he was working with the Queensbridge representative on an upcoming feature set to land on his new project. Specifics of the collaboration have yet to be revealed.

Nasir and Curtis have a long, complex history with one another, with the last collaboration between the two men arriving in 2002. 50 Cent’s Guess Who’s Back mixtape included two Nas features for “Too Hot” and “Who U Rep With,” but the relationship abruptly ended when the G-Unit founder sent shots at the Illmatic emcee on his infamous 2005 song “Piggy Bank.”

In the track, the Power mogul dissed Nas after he received ink commemorating his now-former-wife Kelis, rhyming, “Kelis said her milkshake brings all the boys to the yard/ Then Nas went and tattooed the bi**h on his arm.” Nas would respond with a diss of his own, “Don’t Body Ya Self,” which found the emcee warning 50 to tread lightly.

However, their relationship was mended in 2014 when the two spoke at Hot 97’s Summer Jam, squashing the beef once and for all.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Queens actor disclosed he was gearing up for his music comeback. He talked about his creative process with Dr. Dre and how it has evolved since his 20-year-old magnum opus, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.

“When I start projects with Dre,” the 47-year-old said, “I would write to the first song that came on. I don’t care what it was, even if the beat wasn’t finished. I would write the record to break the ice, and we’d have something playing like [Dr. Dre] just got here even if he’s been here two or three hours and we got a record playing. He will change the drums and everything that you got there until you got something that’s a hit record.

“The difference now is, with a lot of the stuff I would send, I’m looking at the angles of it happening from different perspectives instead of putting myself in the middle of actually doing something to someone. I wrote a lot of the material like that, but there are a million other approaches to use. So I’ll do those other things so I can still capture what goes on in the environment now. But it’s through the lens of not being in the game — it’s the perception of the game, from my perspective.”