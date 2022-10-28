50 Cent On Kanye West’s Career Amid Controversies: “It’s A Wrap”

Rappers Kanye West (L) and 50 Cent present the "Most Earth-Shattering Collaboration" award on stage during the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Palms Hotel and Casino on September 9, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has shared his sentiments about Kanye West and all of the controversy surrounding his anti-semitic comments. In a nutshell, 50 advised that it’s best that West “buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sunset.”

In a since-deleted Instagram post, 50 Cent said that he’s “never seen anything like” what’s happening to West and declared that “its a wrap” for Ye’s career. The G-Unit boss shared a CNN report alleging that Yeezy once admired Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler.

“I have never seen anything like this before,” Fif captioned the post. “I think Kanye should buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sun set, it’s really a wrap.”

He added: “People are really hurt by this sh*t. I have seen people in this position because of the thing they have did not the things they have said. Now you gotta master the art of shutting the f**k up! No. You gonna make everybody hot. Go cool off!”

The CNN headline read: “Kanye West has a disturbing history of admiring Hitler, sources tell CNN.”

50 Cent Instagram Screenshot 50 cent Instagram

According to the news outlet, a source who used to work with West alleged that the DONDA rapper had an “obsession” with Hitler. The source alleged that Ye spoke interest in naming an album after the dictator.

“He [West] would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” the source alleged.

In true 50 Cent fashion, Fif trolled Kanye some more after he finally returned to Instagram with a mockery of his own drama. Ye shared a fake news article headlined: “Ye Has Reportedly Cut Ties With Kanye West.”

50 then made his own with a similar headline reading: “Curtis Jackson has reportedly cut ties with 50 Cent.”

He added the caption, “I’m getting rid of anybody who can get me fvcked up like kanye right now !”

50’s input comes from West’s public demise with several brands and platforms over comments made about Jews and George Floyd. So far, Adidas, Balenciaga, Chase Bank, Vogue, CAA and Def Jam have all cut ties with the Yeezy creator. Ye recently responded that disassociating himself from Balenciaga was “the happiest day of his life.”