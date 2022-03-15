50 Cent Says He’s Going To Put Mo’Nique “Back On” With Or Without Her Receiving Apologies From Oprah and Tyler Perry

Last month, Mo’Nique sat in conversation with TS Madison and broke her silence regarding her ongoing lawsuit with Netflix and her being blackballed for allegedly breaching her contract by not promoting Precious amid her 2009 Oscar win. While the comedian has called out Oprah and Tyler Perry for their involvement in the matter, one entertainment mogul has made it clear he has her back.

50 Cent, who currently has several successful television shows under his belt at STARZ, wants to help place Mo’Nique back in the spotlight. Taking to Instagram, he shared, “I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow [their] influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has gone on for way too long. So now would be a great time to apologize because i’m gonna put her back on. GLG GreenLightGang [bullseye emoji] I don’t miss.”

In a video clip in which he incorporated one of her Precious monologues into a scene from Power, Fif wrote, “I gotta get @therealmoworldwide back in pocket. We only [supposed] to cancel sh*t that ain’t good for the culture. We need you to WIN again now MO’NIQUE.” This immediately had fans thinking that she may appear in an upcoming season of one of 50’s Power spinoffs. We’re throwing in a personal bid for Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Mo’Nique’s last leading role was in 2016’s Almost Christmas, but according to her IMDb, she has completed a starring role in Courtney Glaude’s The Reading. Mo’Nique is reportedly set to play the character Emma Leeden, an author who writes a detailed account of a gruesome home invasion that resulted in her losing her family. In an effort to garner more press, the character agrees to a medium reading by 19-year-old Sky Brown as a publicity stunt. However, once the door to the spiritual world is open, Leeden finds it very hard to close it back. The film currently has no release date, but is expected to arrive later this year.