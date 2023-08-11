50 Cent Is “Patiently Waiting” For A Lil Wayne Feature

50 Cent has revealed that he hopes to get a feature from Lil Wayne soon.

Fif was asked which Hip-Hop artist he still desires to work with during an interview with Capital XTRA. The G-Unit founder responded and stated that he hopes to get into the lab with the Louisiana native.

“I didn’t do one with Wayne directly,” he said. “He’s one of the ones that, like — Wayne has been trained.” 50 Cent then revealed that, while they’ve never worked on a track together, he was on tour with Mr. Carter early in their careers on 2002’s Cash Money/Ruff Ryders tour.

DMX, Juvenile, and Eve headlined the tour with appearances from Lil Wayne, Swizz Beatz, The LOX, Big Tymers, B.G., Drag-On, and Turk. And 50 Cent served as one of the many opening acts for the stacked tour.

need to hear this ? @50cent reveals who he'd like to work with next! pic.twitter.com/zh4VsoOpc8 — Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) August 11, 2023

“People don’t know, I was on the Cash Money/Ruff Ryders tour — before they opened the curtain,” he admitted. “Before the show started, people were still walking in and sh*t, and I was doing my sh*t. They thought I was lightweight, but then I came back around.”

However, the two men’s inability to find a studio together may have something to do with their often forgotten “will-they-won’t-they” beef. Things began to heat up in 2007 when 50 Cent called Lil Wayne a “wh*re” for hopping on every artist’s songs during an interview with Funkmaster Flex.

“A wh*re sleeps with whoever will pay ’em. So we gotta call him a whore if he’ll just go with whoever pay him to be on their records,” he insisted. “He makes those records good. It’s just that he works with anybody. You gotta kinda make it an event.”

Fif then followed up with the track “Part-Time Lover” the same year, calling out Birdman and the Young Money leader for sharing a kiss. “You make me wanna kiss you like Baby kiss Wayne; And make you call me daddy like Baby do Wayne; Damn that sh*t sounds gay, it’s insane; I guess that’s the price the lil’ ni**a pays for fame”

Between 2008-2010, the two would trade shots over an array of tracks, such as Fif’s “Love, Hate, Love” and Wayne’s “Louisianamal,” which featured Boosie.