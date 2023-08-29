50 Cent Postpones Phoenix Concert Following Excessive Heat Warning

Actor/producer Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson attends For Your Consideration event For Starz's 'Power' at The Jeremy Hotel on May 3, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.

50 Cent postponed his Phoenix show due to extreme heat. On Monday night (Aug. 28), Fif took to social media to reveal he would set the Phoenix, Ariz., stop on The Final Lap Tour to another date.

The Queens emcee stated that the weather would reach up to 116 degrees, which wasn’t safe to perform in. “Due to extreme heat, the show tomorrow in Phoenix, AZ, is being postponed,” 50 typed. “For anyone who would like a refund, please go to point of purchase for instructions. I’ll be back in Arizona soon! 116 degrees is dangerous for everyone.”

According to the National Weather Service, the capital of Arizona and other parts of the state are under an excessive heat warning until 8 PM MST Wednesday (Aug. 30). The site detailed proper protocol to stay safe during the heatwave, which explains Fif’s hesitancy to perform.

“Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat – lightweight and light-colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often,” the warning states. “Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check-in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.”

50 Cent has been on The Final Lap Tour since July 21, 2023. The trek began in Salt Lake City, UT, and celebrates the 20th anniversary of his dominant debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. Curtis first announced the tour on May 4, 2023.

“You’ve waited long enough,” he typed on IG. “THE FINAL LAP TOUR celebrating GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN‘ – 20 YEARS LATER with special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih on all North American dates is coming your way in 2023!”

His next show is set for Los Angeles, Calif., on Wednesday (Aug. 30).