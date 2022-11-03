50 Cent Challenges Quavo To “Position” New Album In Honor Of Takeoff

50 Cent has sent a public message to rapper Quavo, telling the grieving artist to regroup and use the pain from groupmate Takeoff’s tragic death as fuel to honor his legacy.

Fif, who is known for doling out unsolicited advice to various entertainers and public figures, gave the Unc & Phew rapper words of encouragement via a post on Instagram.

Sharing a clip of music executive Steven Victor speaking on 50’s involvement in the creation of late Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, the G-Unit leader challenged Quavo to “position” their recently released album Only Built for Infinity Links to maximize its impact and reach. “This is really how it goes @quavohuncho,” 50 wrote in the caption. “You have to position this album correctly for Takeoff’s legacy, go make a couple changes and address everything all artist make the best music out of painful moments. R.I.P to pop smoke R.I.P to TakeOff.”

In the clip, Victor speaks on how working with 50 led to the completion of Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, which he admits may have never seen the light of day had it not been for the Queens native’s motivational pep talk following Pop Smoke’s murder in February 2020.

“I gotta say that I don’t think … if I never had this conversation 50, I don’t know if this album would’ve came out,” Victor reveals. “So when [Pop Smoke] passed, 50 kept trying to get in touch with me. So I finally went to go see him. I couldn’t listen to [Pop Smoke’s] music, and 50 was like, ‘Yo. You’re being selfish. You can’t let your emotions or you being in this depressed state stop you from executing the plans you guys had. Three weeks ago, you guys were in my office talkin’ about taking over the world. He passed away, but who’s going to keep his legacy goin’? Who’s gonna make sure his music comes out so he can take care of his family?’ He’s like, ‘That’s on you. I get you’re sad and all that shit, but this ain’t the time for that.’”

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon was released on July 3, 2020 through Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spent 34 weeks in the Top 5 of the chart, earning double-platinum certification by the RIAA. On July 20, which would’ve marked Pop Smoke’s 21st birthday, a deluxe edition of the album was released, which included twelve more original tracks and three remixes.

Takeoff of Migos onstage at A Conversation with Migos at The GRAMMY Museum on September 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.

On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was murdered following a shooting outside of a Houston venue he, Quavo, and other members of his entourage were visiting. According to reports, a verbal altercation between two groups led to the shooting, with Takeoff being struck in the head and the torso during the crossfire. No arrests have been made in connection to the incident and an investigation is ongoing. He was 28 years-old at the time of his death.