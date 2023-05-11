50 Cent Regrets This One Move During His 2022 Super Bowl Performance

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 15, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

50 Cent doesn’t think hanging upside down during “In Da Club” was needed for his 2022 Super Bowl performance.

During an interview with USA Today, the Queens rapper spoke about what fans could and shouldn’t expect during his The Final Lap Tour—and his Spider-Man move didn’t make the cut.

“I don’t know if I want to do that,” he said. “I think that was a mistake for the Super Bowl. Everybody else walked in regular, the songs still went over and they got the trophy, too. They all won an Emmy. They got the same thing I got, and I had to put myself upside down.”

Along with the Power creator, the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show included powerful performances from Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Anderson .Paak.

Dr. Dre even showed love to the late, great Tupac Shakur with a piano riff of the instrumental to 1996’s “I Ain’t Mad At Cha.”

As for his Final Lap Tour, Fif spoke to the outlet about trying new things in a live setting that would “[change] the show.” “It’s gonna be a whole new show,” he asserted. “I’m gonna make sure I hit the things that I miss. Sometimes, out of habit, you go to certain records, and people loved other things on it, on the album, so I want to make sure I touch those things before I don’t do those records anymore.”

“As far as one piece of work, it still stands out … it marks time. It marks that period because it was the best body of work in that time period.”

On May 4, 2023, 50 announced his tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut LP, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.

Curtis took to Instagram to announce the musical trek and to detail who would be joining him on the commemorative event.

“You’ve waited long enough! THE FINAL LAP TOUR celebrating GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN’ – 20 YEARS LATER with special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih on all North American dates is coming your way in 2023!.”