50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him.

After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture.

BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a comment under the soon-to-be 26-year-old’s post.

“You Stupid @199viq I’ll Take 5 Over There Myself I Might Even Play Some Games With You,” he joked.

The following day (Oct. 11), 50 Cent seemingly responded to the commentary about his monthly child support payment and his son’s request for a paid father-son day.

“[grinning emoji] @lilmeechbmf & @michaelraineyjr know what’s up stupid!” he wrote in the caption of his promotional post for the upcoming season of BMF. “BLOWING MONEY FAST 10.23.22 it’s lit ? @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi GLG?GreenLightGang.”

The word choice of “stupid” seemingly correlates to Lil Meech calling Marquise stupid in his comments the day before.

The child support payment debacle stems from Marquise’s Instagram Live conversation with entrepreneur and former rapper Choke No Joke. He spoke on how his famous and rich father’s monthly payment is inadequate for his livelihood in New York City.

“$6,700 a month in the state of New York City. You do the math,” Marquise said. “You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody — you can’t just live in any neighborhood. $81,000 [annually] is not a substantial amount of money!”