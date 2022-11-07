50 Cent Trolls Madonna For Rapping Baby Keem And Kendrick Lamar Song

Iconic Queen of Pop, Madonna, faced some trolling from 50 Cent after posting an Instagram video rapping the chorus to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s “Vent.”

“Have you ever been punched in your muthaf**kin’ face?/ What you say? Oh, you haven’t? Alright, wait,” the “Like A Virgin” singer lip-synced in the shared TikTok video on Thursday (Nov. 3).

She captioned the post, “Alright, wait, bi**h.…………….”

Unsolicited and in true Fif fashion, 50 Cent decided to joke about Madonna’s clip over the weekend (Nov. 5).

“I told y’all grand ma was on bullsh*t! like a virgin at 64,” he captioned a screenshot of her video.

In December 2021, 50 Cent and the 64-year-old mother of six went back and forth on social media after she posted some zesty photos. The TV boss apologized for his antics but later trolled a few of Madonna’s risqué photos in June and compared her to an alien.

“I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture,” he wrote in the caption at the time. “LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

Nelly also called out the legendary singer on Instagram before, too. “Some things should be covered up,” he wrote back then.

50 Cent recently premiered his newest docu-series Hip-Hop Homicides on WeTV on Nov. 3rd. The aired program highlighted and dove a bit deeper into the stories of beloved deceased rappers including Pop Smoke, King Von, XXXTentacion, Chinx, and more. French Montana, Juvenile, Asian Da Brat, and others appeared on the show and shared their personal stories and sentiments of the slain artists.