50 Cent Trolls Vivica A. Fox Over ‘First Lady Of BMF’ Movie

50 Cent shared his thoughts on the upcoming movie First Lady Of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story, trolling his ex-girlfriend Vivica A. Fox, who is set to direct the project. On Thursday (March 30) the rapper shared a screenshot of the information about the pending film, with questions regarding the involved parties.

“This should say 263 not BMF,” wrote the 47-year-old on Instagram, tagging the account of Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. “What the fvck is this man !”

His caption continued “Vivica ugh, So your not gonna ever leave me alone hun?…and what the fvck is judge Mathis doing in this mix,” adding the shocked emoji. “I’m done, Im done with all of you ni66as. LOL.”

Screenshot Instagram/@50cent

Deadline reports First Lady Of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story is set to air on BET+. The biopic is inspired by the true life of the Detroit native. Welch’s story was previously shared in documentary form as part of the series American Gangster: Trap Queens. With production scheduled to begin this April, the film is likely to debut later this year.

Welch’s involvement with the Black Mafia Family inspires a storyline in 50 Cent’s BMF series under a different name. The character Markisha Taylor, played by LaLa Anthony, has faced criticism from Welch for being portrayed as a “pedophile.” On the drama series Markisha, a 26-year-old, is sexually involved with a 17-year-old Terry. In February, the former street Queen took to Instagram to share her thoughts.

“This is what happens when you hire the wrong representative. Please no more DM’s don’t ask me why I can’t explain it,” she wrote. “But half y’all believe this sick shtt. Markisha character is shown in bad likeness I don’t agree with the timeline or the character traits. This show pretends it’s not me but everybody in Detroit or half the country know it’s me. Who else work at the insurance company?” she questioned.