50 Cent’s Son Offers To Pay $6700 For A Day With His Dad

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s son, Marquise Jackson, has offered his father one month’s child support in exchange for 24 hours of his dad’s time. Marquise’s bid follows his viral comments about his monthly $6700 payment as an inadequate amount to live on in New York City.

“Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid,” he captioned an Instagram post on Monday (Oct. 10). “Red Yellow Green whatever color he like.”

In the shared photo, Marquise is seen sitting on the ground, next to the word, “Entitled,” spelled out with $100 bills. (You remember 50 Cent did something similar in 2015, spelling “Broke” with his money during his drama with Rick Ross.)

The soon-to-be 26-year-old’s word choice comes from social media’s criticism of his rant. Many have considered the splitting image of Fif to be privileged in the years of 50 Cent and Marquise’s estranged relationship.

Last week, while speaking with entrepreneur and ex-rapper Choke No Joke about his dad’s payments, he expressed, “$6700 a month in the state of New York City, you do the math.”

“You’re talking about a Forbes lister. You’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody, you can’t just live in any neighborhood. $81,000 is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere. You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere,” Marquise added.

“If I told you right now you gotta start your life over right now with $6700 a month and rebuild your life can you do it?” he challenged Choke, who instantly said that he could like many average citizens.

“Choke, you gotta stop comparing it. You comparing it to yourself, bro. You’re comparing it to your standard of lifestyle. You can’t do that. I know what it feels like to have nothing, alright,” Marquise sympathized. “I had to rebuild my life over with $6700 a month. $81,000 a year.”

In 2017, 50 revealed he completed all of his child support payments for his eldest son. After celebrating on Instagram, he later apologized. Marquise immediately criticized his father for his actions.

However, the Power pioneer made it crystal clear in a 2020 interview that his love for his son was gone.

“I didn’t think that success would cost me my firstborn, but it’s the situation it is,” shared Jackson. “My grandfather used to say, ‘If it rattles like a snake and slithers like a snake, is it a snake or do you need to be bit?’ What he keeps saying is, every time you see the boy he show up with somebody you got a problem with. What does that tell you?”

Hopefully, 50 and his son can mend their relationship one day.