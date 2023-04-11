50 Cent’s 10-Year-Old Son Requests $10K From Him Via Apple Pay

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson found himself laughing when a hefty Apple Pay request was sent to his phone from his son Sire. The youngest of his two children sent his dad a request for $10,000, which the TV mogul hoped was only a joke.

50 posted a screenshot of the request from the 10-year-old showing the unexplained desired amount.

“I just got this from my son SIRE, [eyes emoji],” the 47-year-old captioned the post. “He is 10 years old I hope this is a joke.” See screenshot below.

Instagram/50Cent screenshot

50 shares Sire with actress/model and former girlfriend, Daphne Joy, and an adult son, Marquise Jackson, with former partner Shaniqua Tompkins.

As the G-Unit founder has openly admitted to having an estranged relationship with the mothers of his sons, he’s also admitted to not having the best relationship with his eldest. Last year, the nearly identical father and son went blow-for-blow publicly over child-support payments — with Marquise later claiming he just wanted Fif’s time.

“F**k, this ni**a’s crazy. You 25 years old, why you still talking about child support?” 50 said following Marquise’s initial request.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club in October 2022, Charlamagne Tha God asked the Queen’s MC if there was any chance of him and Marquise reconciling their relationship after weeks of disputing.

“When I said that he’s entitled, really it’s his mom [who is] entitled and it’s been filtered,” Fif explained. “I told you I was giving her half a million dollars a year. They go through the paperwork, they see half a million dollars a year. At that point, she was still expecting more.”

He added, “This is why I took her to child support. You don’t usually sign up for child support. I took myself to child support because she wasn’t understanding that I’m already giving you more than you were supposed to get.” Watch above.

This back-and-forth began when Marquise said that $6,700 per month (just under $81,000 a year) is an inadequate amount of child support to maintain his livelihood. He took it a step further and said he would pay Fif $6,700 just to spend a day with him.

The mother of 50’s youngest son also publicly expressed the status of her co-parenting relationship with her child’s father in 2022.

“I hate speaking about my private life on social media. But I feel it needs to be addressed. I’m so tired of my narrative being what it is,” she said following a trolling IG post that 50 made about her. “I was in a two-year relationship 10+ years ago, and out of the relationship, God blessed me with a beautiful, healthy baby boy.”

She continued, “Although my child’s father and I parted ways, I shifted my focus on my son’s well-being emotionally, spiritually, and everything in between. I’ve healed privately, matured, have been closer to God than ever before, and really appreciating this life.”

“I just want to be happy and be left alone,” she added. “We are all human, and you never know where life can take you. I value and cherish anyone I bring into my life, and when I finally show a glimpse of my happiness, I feel attacked for it. I’m so tired of defending my character, being prejudged, and constantly being villainized.”

“I’m not doing anything wrong I wish no ill to anyone. I just want to be happy. Thank you, and God bless.”

The post referred to rumors of Daphne dating Diddy.

“Nah me and puff fight over business sh*t,” 50 trolled in a since-deleted post. “If he like the girl, he like the girl I don’t give a f**k !”

Sire, born in September 2012, will be cast in a role in his dad’s forthcoming horror movie, Skill House, set to be released this year.