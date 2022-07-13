6ix9ine Facing $5 Million Lawsuit After Allegedly Skipping Out On Shows

The purported money troubles for rapper 6ix9ine appear to be getting worse, as the rapper has been named in a pair of lawsuits accusing the rapper of skipping out on shows and publicly laying the blame at the hands of the companies behind events.

According to VladTV, the plaintiffs in the first suit, Hits Before Fame LLC and After Hours LLC have filed a complaint against 6ix9ine, his incarcerated former manager Shotti, and other various booking companies and employees and are seeking a total of $5.3M in damages. According to reports, the plaintiffs are seeking a default judgment against 6ix9ine in their favor, as the rapper has failed to respond to their suit months after he was initially served. In

The other claim, which was filed by promoters Jaime Dominguez and JJD Entertainment, alleges that 6ix9ine received a payment north of $170K for a live performance that he also failed to appear for. However, amid news of the lawsuits, 6ix9ine took to Instagram on Monday (July 11) and shared footage from a sold-out show he headlined in Instanbul, Turkey (which he says he was paid $500K for).

“THE BEST IN THE WORLD,” the Brooklyn-bred rapper boasted in the post’s caption. “You can’t stop what GOD has planned for someone… All around the world I’m loved and known in every part. You guys need festivals to have big stages, only known in America. It needs to be 20 artists performing for people to show up. Don’t @ me, argue with [yourself].”