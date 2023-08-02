A$AP Bari Gets Into Altercation In Harlem After “Knocking Out” Man Over Stolen Chain

A$AP Bari was jumped by a group of men during a fight in Harlem, which the A$AP Mob co-founder and fashion designer said started over a stolen chain.

On Tuesday (Aug. 1), footage surfaced on social media of Bari engaging in a fight with a man in the middle of a Harlem basketball court. Bari, who was wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers, could be seen squaring up with the man dressed in orange shorts and a VLONE t-shirt, the brand Bari co-founded in 2011.

As Bari approaches the man to attack, he is surrounded and attacked by other men who appear in the frame. Eventually, a woman steps in front of Bari in an attempt to end the altercation shortly before the video ends.

ASAP Bari getting jumped in Full HD, 9:16 (Original version) pic.twitter.com/vDARjbb3gm — GDTV (@groundeadtv) August 2, 2023

Following the incident, Bari took to social media to provide context to why the fight took place, claiming the man in the video previously stole jewelry from his car. “This last time talking about it,” the Harlem native began. “A ni**a stole my chain two years ago out the car without me knowing and I seen him so I knocked him out and his ni**as jumped in. Would had jump me too after the way I knocked him out.”

He continued, boasting that he was by himself at the time of the altercation and that he’s profited off of his attackers on previous occasions. “I’m so gangster I was solo with my jewelry on. These the same ni**s who put money in my pocket. I’m real Harlem,” he said.

(EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity.) ASAP Bari attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2018 in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The controversial figure and his opponent continued to trade shots at one another on social media, with the latter downplaying his injuries and warning that their beef is on-sight. “Yo, Bari, you a f**got. And suck my d**k. You probably cut me with something, too, you f**got bi**h. And you ain’t do nothin’ to me. All you did was this,” he said, showing his wounded lip to the camera. “And when I catch you, it’s lit.”

In response, Bari posted a zoomed-in shot of the man from the clip, pointing out his foe’s black eye, which he joked was hidden behind his sunglasses. ?