TDE Confirms Ab-Soul’s ‘Herbert’ Album Will Feature Jay-Z

Top Dawg Entertainment has confirmed Jay-Z is set to appear on Ab-Soul’s upcoming LP.

On the heels of announcing Soulo’s Herbert album, the West Coast record label took to Instagram to disclose that Hov would lend his voice to the highly-anticipated body of work.

In the Nov. 30 post, Mr. Carter is pictured cheerily grinning and sitting with the 35-year-old artist at what appears to be a restaurant.

Herbert is set to be the Los Angeles-based artist’s fifth studio album and will mark his first effort in six years.

The project is named after the rapper, whose government name is Herbert Anthony Stevens IV, and was briefly detailed in an official press release from TDE. Herbert is described as a body of work that will find the emcee treading new ground, discarding the conspiracy-based raps his fans have come to associate him with.

“Herbert a deliberately intimate portrait of the man behind Ab-Soul going back to his foundation,” the press release reads. “As noted by the name of the record, leaving the conspiracy theories he’s known for behind while emphasizing his musicality.”

Soulo released two new singles with accompanying videos to build hype for the upcoming album. On Oct. 21, he dropped “Do Better,” and on Nov. 18, he fired off again with “Gang’Nem.” Ab-Soul’s album, Herbert, is set to release on Dec. 16.

The Carson rhymer’s previous effort, Do What Thou Wilt, was released on Dec. 9, 2016. The sixteen-track project featured guest appearances from Mac Miller, Rapsody, ScHoolboy Q, Bas, Teedra Moses, and more.