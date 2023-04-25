Ab-Soul Channels Jay-Z To Announce Birth Of Twins

Ab-Soul has revealed that he has two newborn baby twins, and tapped into his inner Jay-Z to relay the message.

On Monday (April 24), Soulo hit social media to announce the additions to his family, posting a picture of himself sitting on a couch holding a baby in each arm. His caption explained his new situation using familiar bars regarding the baby’s mother.

“Everybody stressin. Who’s his babies mom? Who he got pregnant? Let me tell you, uuuhhhh…,” he cryptically typed, turning the IG post’s comments off.

Besides the picture of his kids, nothing else is publicly known about their birth or the baby’s mother at this time.

The lyrics belong to Hov’s classic track, “Streets Is Talking,” featuring Beanie Siegel. “Streets Is Talking” was the fourth track on 2000’s The Dynasty: Roc La Familia and was the first time Just Blaze produced a track for the Brooklynite.

Ab also interpolated a bit of “Streets Is Talking” on 2014’s These Days… cut “Ride Slow,” produced by Mac Miller, under the alias Larry Fisherman.

Elsewhere, the California native recently announced he would be going on tour. On April 5, TDE’s sharpshooting stoner revealed the tour dates for The Intelligent Movement Tour to support his new LP, Herbert.

TIMT will kick things off in Toronto on June 2. The tour will run for seventeen dates before ending on June 30 in Boston.

Check out dates below and find ticket information here.

June 2 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

June 4 — Detroit, MI @ Shelter

June 5 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

June 7 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Otherside

June 9 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Hive Festival

June 11 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

June 12 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

June 15 – Oakland, CA @ New Parish

June 18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy

June 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

June 22 – Dallas, TX @ Studio At The Factory

June 23 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

June 25 — Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

June 27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

June 28 – New York, NY @ Racket

June 29 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

June 30 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall