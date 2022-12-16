Ab-Soul Addresses Speculated Kid Cudi Jabs On ‘Herbert’

Rapper Ab-Soul attends the Elliott Wilson hosts CRWN with Ab-Soul for WatchLOUD.com, presented by vitaminwater after party at the Chelsea Pub on September 16, 2014 in New York City.

Ab-Soul has cleared up speculation that he fired shots at Kid Cudi on a new track.

On Thursday (Dec. 15), Soulo appeared on the Rap Radar Podcast with Brian “B. Dot” Miller and Elliott Wilson ahead of the release of his latest album, Herbert.

During his time with the duo, TDE’s “Black Lip Bastard” opened up about his depression, suicide attempt, losses, and his new LP. As the men spoke about the latter, B. Dot asked Ab about his track “Church on the Move,” with the host questioning whether the song was a shot toward Kid Cudi.

“It seems like you still have the competitive spirit on there like you’re firing some shots off in the verse,” Miller expressed. “It sounded like you were talking about Kid Cudi. You mentioned a name, and you said a lot of things in there.”

Surprised, Ab-Soul, 35, asked the hosts why they would think he would use that particular track to take shots at the Cleveland artist.

“You think I would diss Kid Cudi? The great Kid Cudi? On a song called ‘Church on the Move’? Peace be unto you,” the Cali native asserted. “Come on, B. Dot. And y’all trust this guy with the lists?”

Miller’s question arose from the lyrical content of “Church on the Move.” The DJ Dahi-produced track finds the rapper disclosing his struggles with his faith, but towards the end of the first verse, he uses the phrase “cuddy,” which fans took as a reference to the Entergalactic entertainer.

However, the Control System emcee elaborated on the confusion and explained that it referenced gang-related language. “Cuddy is a term that we use. It’s kinda on some Crip sh*t.”

Ab-Soul released Herbert on Friday (Dec. 16). The long-awaited album features guest verses from Joey Bada$$, Zacari, Jhené Aiko, Russ, Big Sean, SiR, Almeda, and others.