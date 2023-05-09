Ab-Soul Set To Teach Songwriting, Emotion, Flow In Online Class

Rapper Ab-Soul speaks at Elliott Wilson hosts CRWN with Ab-Soul for WatchLOUD.com, presented by vitaminwater at the SVA Theater on September 16, 2014 in New York City.

Ab-Soul has been tapped to teach his masterful writing secrets at Pendulum Ink. According to Rock The Bells, the TDE lyricist is set to guide an online class focused on his “writing process, creative insights, and the elements that have made him a transcendent artist.”

Additionally, ten of the class participants will be able to ask Soulo a direct question about his music writing pedagogy.

Pendulum Ink, founded by emcees Mickey Factz and Chilla Jones, has been heralded as the first school for Hip Hop lyricism.

The institute’s curriculum was crafted “to provide students with a comprehensive education in Hip Hop lyricism, with a focus on writing, performing, and understanding the industry.”

Ink offers various courses assisting artists with their songwriting, including classes in Creative Writing, Content Creation, Battle Rap 101, Criminology in Hip Hop, Hip Hop According to Finance, Evolution of Rhyme In Hip-Hop, and The Visual Aesthetics of Hip Hop.

The academy’s professors have previously included King Los, Rah Digga, Ransom, Blu, DMC, RJ Payne, Pharoahe Monch, Benny The Butcher, and more.

Furthermore, the online institution provides mental health support entitled Rhymecology, which teaches aspiring artists how to convert their personal stories, trials, and tribulations into songs/rhymes.

The new father’s class will be held on May 24, at 7 p.m. EST. Fans can purchase access to Soulo’s upcoming class at www.pendulumink.com.

Elsewhere, the California native recently announced he would be going on tour. On April 5, TDE’s sharpshooting stoner revealed the tour dates for The Intelligent Movement Tour to support his new album, Herbert.

The tour will kick off in Toronto on June 2 and will run for seventeen dates before ending on June 30 in Boston.