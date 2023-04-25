Abby De La Rosa Is Both “Jealous” And Turned On Seeing Nick Cannon With His Other Partners

Abby De La Rosa, mother to three of Nick Cannon’s children, has gotten candid about seeing the father of 12 with his other partners and their children.

Cannon and De La Rosa share twin sons Zillion and Zion, born in June 2021, and daughter Beautiful, born in November 2022.

On Monday (April 24), the parents spoke on Cannon’s new Amp weekday morning show The Daily Cannon. De La Rosa, who served as a co-host and DJ on the episode, got real about her feelings whenever she sees the media mogul with any one of his other co-parents.

“I got love for all the women,” she started.

When asked by the other co-host, Courtney Bee Bledsoe, if she ever gets jealous when the other women get Cannon’s time, she replied, “Because I am so, like, calm and chill, what it will do for me is turn me on a little bit.”

However, she did admit that sometimes she does get jealous “a lil’ bit.”

She added, “But then at the same time, it’s just kinda like, you know, this is my baby daddy.”

Last year, De La Rosa spoke on the dynamics of her and the 42-year-old‘s relationship on the Lovers and Friends podcast with Shan Boodram. De La Rosa admitted to knowing that Cannon would not be monogamous while dating her and she was “well aware” of it.

“I was very self-aware and well aware of what I was getting involved in,” she said at the time. “I always known the type of lifestyle he lived.”

Revealing that she was also dating other men while dating Cannon, she added, “Being in a polyamorous situation does not mean you have low self-esteem.”

Check out a clip of Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon from The Daily Cannon above. Listen to the full episode here.