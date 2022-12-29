ABC Confuses Takeoff For Quavo During Year-End Memoriam

Takeoff and Quavo of Migos attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.



Producers at ABC mistook late rapper Takeoff for his Migos group mate Quavo during their end-of-the-year tribute.

On Monday (Dec. 26), ABC aired a program called The Year which included a segment paying homage to the entertainment industry’s deceased in 2022. In an attempt to pay respects to Takeoff, née Kirsnick Khari Ball, his picture was noticeably absent and replaced with a photograph of his uncle, Quavo. Some fans on Twitter peeped the error and voiced their disappointment in the network for not double-checking their information before the memoriam aired.

“Wow, ABC got Takeoff picture completely wrong on the people that we lost in 2022. That’s not Takeoff & put Quavo instead. Respect him & his legacy. We lost him too soon,” one Twitter user expressed.

“So I’m watching #TheYear on ABC and was caught off guard by the disrespect and ignorance of the programming,” another social media user typed. “All black people don’t look the same, and y’all got this one wrong. The person is the picture is clearly Quavo. Do better.”

We apologize for the unfortunate error in a previous version of ‘The Year: 2022.’ It has been corrected: https://t.co/MOwJXc40pS — ABC News Studios (@abcnewsstudios) December 27, 2022

So I’m watching #TheYear on @abc and was caught off guard by the disrespect and ignorance of the programming. All black people don’t look the same and y’all got this one wrong, the person is the picture is clearly, clearly @Quavonyrn do better @abc @Migos @NowHipHopNews_ pic.twitter.com/KIdQod1DVx — Black (@Brylotto) December 27, 2022

On Tuesday (Dec. 27), ABC Studios released a statement on Twitter, apologizing for the mistake and stating that they have since remedied the blunder.

“We apologize for the unfortunate error in a previous version of ‘The Year: 2022.’ It has been corrected,” ABC News Studios typed.

Takeoff was shot and killed at Houston’s Billiards and Bowling Alley on Nov. 1, 2022. In the aftermath of Ball’s murder, authorities have arrested prime suspects in the case.

The New York Times reports that Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was detained on Thursday (Dec. 1).

During a press conference held on Friday (Dec. 2), Houston Police Chief Troy Finner revealed that Cameron Joshua, 22, was allegedly at the crime scene and arrested in November for unlawful possession of a weapon.