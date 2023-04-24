Ad-Rock Plans To Release “Whole Full Album” Of Unreleased Beastie Boys Cuts

Adam Horovitz, Mike Diamond and Adam Yauch of the Beastie Boys arrive at the 11th Annual Webby Awards at Chipriani Wall Street June 5, 2007 in New York City.

Ad-Rock reveals he’s sitting on unreleased Beastie Boys material, and it could see the light of day.

On a recent episode of Kreative Kontrol, Rock spoke about the possibility of releasing part one of 2011’s Hot Sauce Committee Part Two.

“We actually have a whole full album. I’m not even kidding…I can’t disclose, but I can tell you, with all honesty, there is a whole other album.”

As he continued, the rapper, née Adam Horovitz, admitted that he makes “solo music every day.” Horovitz also explained that he wasn’t sure if it was the best time to release the cuts from the Beastie Boys vault, but he will “put it out” at some point.

“We have a bunch of rap songs also that never came out, but the bulk of it is stoner jams,” he continued. “I don’t know if the world … really needs that right now—but maybe they want it? I don’t know. They’re going to get it, at some point, because I’m going to put it out.”

The Beastie Boys, which consists of Ad-Rock, MCA, and Mike D, have been inactive since MCA died in 2012. Recent projects under the Beastie Boys banner included an eponymously titled official book released in 2018 and a documentary special on Apple TV+, which dropped in 2020.

The last studio album the trio dropped was the aforementioned Hot Sauce Committee Part Two. HSC included guest features from Nas and Santigold and was the last LP to feature all three original members.

The group formerly known as the Young Aborigines was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.