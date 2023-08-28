Adele Suffers Frightening Collapse Backstage During Las Vegas Residency

Adele recently collapsed while backstage during her Las Vegas residency, due to a chronic medical condition. The singer detailed the experience while speaking to her excited audience, according to The Sun.

According to the songstress, a member of her production crew found her unable to move backstage.

“They picked my whole body up off the floor,” explained the 35-year-old. “I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, sciatica “happens when irritation, inflammation, pinching or compression affect one or more nerves,” that run from the lower back to the lower legs. Treatment includes ice, heat, over-the-counter medication, and surgery in serious cases.

Adele poses with the Best Pop Solo Performance Award for “Easy on Me” in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Grammy Award-winning performer initially postponed her concert series in January 2022, saying she felt “embarrassed” by the last-minute announcement. That July, the vocalist revealed rescheduled dates.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them,” detailed the chart-topper.

“But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you.”