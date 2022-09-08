Diddy And Swizz Beatz Defend Kanye West In Adidas Debacle

Diddy and Swizz Beatz have publicly shown their support for Kanye West in his hasty fight against Adidas. The leading sneaker and apparel brand has been accused of stealing West’s Yeezy designs with a few of their own footwear products. The brand recently released a sandal that is comparable to the signature Yeezy slide.

On Tuesday (September 6), Diddy posted screenshots on his instagram sharing a conversation between him and West. In the texts, Diddy vowed to “never wear Adidas again” for the rest if his life if the brand didn’t rectify their issue with the Yeezy visionary.

“Please can send me something I could post in support of you! I never wear Adidas again for the rest of my life if they don’t make you right!!!!,” Diddy texted. Ye responded with, “Praise God Love you.”

In the second slide of the post, Diddy shared an image of an Adidas shoe that looks very similar to the 2021 Yeezy 700 V3 design. In his caption, the former Sean John designer wrote:

“Since the era of Run-DMC, @Adidas has always used Hip Hop to build its brand and make billions off of our culture. BUT WE ARE MORE THAN JUST CONSUMERS NOW, WE’RE THE OWNERS. @KanyeWest and YEEZY are the reason Adidas is relevant to culture. WE KNOW OUR VALUE! I’m done wearing Adidas products until they make this right!! We have to support each other!! Everybody repost this please!!”

Diddy wasn’t the only ally of West to openly showed their support for West by boycotting Adidas products. Multi-platinum producer Swizz Beatz also chimed in.

“I usually mind my business but this is DEAD WRONG!” Swizz wrote on Instagram sharing a photo of the Yeezy-inspired sneakers. “If we let them do this to @Kanyewest it will happen to us also! This man created this groundbreaking innovation and it should be respected as a creative! YE is only asking for his work to be respected and not stolen that’s not crazy to me !! We not buying these !!!!!!!!! @Adidas you’re supposed to be original do the correct thing please !!!”

Swizz Beatz is dealing with a similar battle as he, Timbaland and the video application Triller are in a legal battle over the music battle series Verzuz. Swizz and Timbaland created the platform during the critical times of the COVID-19 pandemic to keep fans entertained by some of their favorite artists.

Other celebrities who have commented their support for West are Rapsody and T.I., as well as music executives like Dre London and Bu Thiam.