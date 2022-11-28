Adidas Launches Probe Into Kanye West Sexual Harassment Claims

Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST



Adidas is launching an investigation into claims of misconduct against Kanye West, including declarations he showed porn and racy images to Yeezy staff members.

The Associated Press reports that the German sportswear brand, which recently cut ties with the fashion designer, will look into the allegations of sexual harassment found in an open letter titled The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership, sent by a former high-ranking Yeezy staffer to Adidas’ executive board.

The open letter obtained by Rolling Stone demanded Adidas take accountability for West’s unhealthy work conditions and further described a “very sick pattern of predacious behavior toward women” who worked under Ye.

Kanye West onstage at adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St. – an event in basketball culture on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for adidas

The note alleged that the controversial rapper showed them explicit videos of Kim Kardashian on numerous occasions and repeatedly showed them disturbing sexually charged videos while on the clock.

“He showed me the video of Francesca Le, a buff porn star with a strap-on dildo f**king another girl in the ass,” a former collaborator conveyed to Rolling Stone. “He’s like, ‘What do you think of it?’ Not laughing at all.”

The letter alleges that the “disturbingly” sexualized work conditions explicitly targeted women at Yeezy and revealed a pattern where Ye “bullies and intimidates to get what he wants” around the office. The open letter also called out Adidas for not appropriately reprimanding the Donda 2 artist during his times of sexual tyranny, prompting the sneaker company to launch their investigation.

Another one-time employee recalled a moment when the 2024 presidential candidate gave detailed instructions on a then-upcoming sneaker creation and the sexual feeling he wanted the shoe to invoke.

“Not a sex-toy sneaker but something that you were so into that you would wanna have an intimate relationship,” she explained. “He’d be, like, ‘literally f**k.’ He would be very clear on what that meant.”

This story is developing.