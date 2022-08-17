Adrienne Bailon And Israel Houghton Welcome Their First Child

Adrienne Bailon and her husband, singer-songwriter Israel Houghton surprisingly announced the birth of their first child on Tuesday (Aug. 16). Born by way of an “angel surrogate,” their son, Ever James, has been the couple‘s “most magnificent secret” over the past nine months, says Bailon.

The Houghtons took their official announcement to social media and posted a photo of them cradling their newborn. The 38-year-old mother wrote, “Ever James/For this child we have prayed/Just to hear our baby cry/Skin to skin and face to face/Heart to heart and eye to eye…” The post was reminiscent of scripture, Isaiah 9:6, which reads, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given…”

The former talk show host later spoke on their fertility journey and how Ever arrived into this world. “Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging,” she added.

“But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months. He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep! #HappilyEverHoughton”

Ever James is Adrienne’s first child, but she is a happy bonus mom to Israel’s three children—Mariah, Sonny, and Lillie—from his first marriage.