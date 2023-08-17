DJ Akademiks Laughs Off TDE’s Punch For Defending SZA After Fat-Shaming Rant

DJ Akademiks took aim at SZA last week and fat-shamed her for no clear reason. Top Dawg Entertainment President Terrence “Punch” Henderson has since addressed the 32-year-old personality, but Ak isn’t taking his words very seriously.

Punch took to Twitter this past weekend, writing “Man I’ve been so conflicted the [past] couple of days as to address this dude publicly or not” in a now-deleted Tweet. “I’m not playing no internet games… He have to answer for those disrespectful things he said about SZA.”

The Off The Record podcast host responded to the words on his Rumble stream earlier this week, saying “None of y’all are Suge Knight. You don’t strike fear in my heart. There is no, ‘Oh my God, he’s going to get me!’ I did content about the biggest killers in the world in Chicago. I’ve talked about the worst people you could imagine … I won’t be sitting here scared of an older ni**a who claims he’s a ‘thug.'”

Punch deleted this but Idk why. Akademiks need his Karma. pic.twitter.com/HrzTb2Huw5 — Trav (@GriffinDrive_) August 13, 2023

DJ Akademiks decided to get more direct in his subsequent statements and called out Punch by name. “Mr. Punch from TDE, you didn’t have to delete your tweet,” he said. “I’m not scared of you. I don’t know nobody that’s scared of you and I don’t know nobody that would think you be doing nothing. So please, pipe down, and rather than delete the tweet, don’t send the tweet. Because if you look at my tweet history, I leave them up for all to see.”

The former Everyday Struggle host called the TDE President out for claiming he is not playing internet games while making comments on the internet. “This is why we’re laughing: you’re tweeting [about how] you’re not playing internet games while you’re tweeting it!” he exclaimed. “This is why I said y’all are not Suge Knight. Suge Knight wouldn’t give a nice proper warning and then delete the tweet. I don’t think he’d tweet at all. I just want to let you know, if [the tweet] was even remotely aimed at me, it was received, laughed at and sent back. We’re not scared of none of you ni**as.”

Akademiks ended his rant with a patronizing tone, urging Punch to focus on his label and put some music out because neither of them wants to die or go to jail over this situation. Check out the full rant below.

It is unclear why DJ Akademiks targeted SZA, but his comments drew the ire of many fans. “You love to eat, you are an eater. It’s cool, I love to eat too,” he said last week. “But y’all be fat just like me, looking like a linebacker, your neck thick as a 32-pack of franks, and now y’all acting like y’all bad. You fat as f**k, let’s keep it a bean.”

“You know you’ve been under the knife mad times,” he continued in the tirade. “We don’t care how much you show that little botched BBL, you need to get back to the doctor one more time, and I’ma stand on it!”

At one point, he also referred to the “Snooze” singer as a “fat mini Lizzo.”