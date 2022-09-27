Akademiks Wants To Sit With LL Cool J Following “Dusty” Comments

DJ Akademiks has all eyes on him this week as he’s made more than a few controversial comments regarding different players within Hip-Hop.

On Monday (Sept. 26), the Off The Record podcast host visited The Breakfast Club to discuss a variety of topics, including calling pioneers of Hip-Hop “dusty.” Following his disparaging comments, many spoke out defending the pillars who laid the foundation for the very genre that allows Akademiks to thrive – including LL Cool J.

Claiming that his comments were a result of having a “bad week,” Akademiks told TBC hosts that he could choose a better tone when speaking on various topics. He then mentioned that he’d be willing to meet up with LL to talk, if the “Rock The Bells” artist is inclined.

“I’m down to talk to LL [COOL J] and I’m gonna talk to —T.I. reached out, too,” he said. “We’re going to have an official talk. But it’s his birthday, so he didn’t want to do too much today.”

While admitting that his tone could be considered inappropriate, he emphasized that his overall viewpoint remains the same.

“The tone changes, even if I was ‘wrong’ about any point, I still stood on it. As a broadcaster, I’ve been learning that a lot.”

LL addressed Akademiks’ remarks indirectly last Wednesday (Sept. 21).

“It came to my attention that a DJ — and I’m not gonna say any names cause I don’t think it’s necessary,” he began. “A DJ said that a lot of the pioneers in Hip Hop, they’re ‘dusty’ or how can they be the person that invented Hip Hop if they don’t have a lot of money, or if they don’t represent like they have a lot of dough.”

He added, “When Hip Hop first started, there were no managers, and there were no accountants that believed in it. Record companies didn’t even believe in it. Nobody believed in it. How can you make a 5-year plan or a 10-year plan on something that doesn’t even exist yet? I’m all about getting paper. I’ve been talking about it my whole career. But don’t ever, ever, ever confuse being rich with making a contribution to our culture. Don’t ever play yourself like that again!”

Ak’s mention of speaking with T.I. stems from his latest comments surrounding Lil’ Wayne’s eldest child Reginae Carter and her mother Toya Johnson. He claimed that Reginae preferred “hood ni**as” despite the fact that she is now dating YouTuber and singer Ar’mon.

T.I.’s family is close with both Reginae and Toya, according to their former VH1 show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.

“This recent thing with Toya, I did a tone check before,” he said on the radio show. “I knew it was going to get lost in it. This is a newer media. I livestream discussing Hip-Hop topics and I’m drinking, but I’m trying to entertain people. My clips are either super hilarious or ‘Damn, he’s disrespectful.’”

He added, “I have spirited debates. I really love Hip-Hop. It’s given me everything. I love this culture. But I’m passionate.”