Akon Claims He Received $1 Billion Credit Line From China

Akon says he once received a credit line from China totaling $1 billion, and that he actually managed to spend it all. The Senegalese music star recently shared the backstory behind the 10-figure deal during an interview with DJ Vlad.

Akon, who gained global recognition for his Akon Lighting Africa project, says he was asked by China to help provide solar street lights and small energy systems across the country. When asked if he’s used up the credit, the 49-year-old inferred he has, noting that he’s currently seeking an even higher line of credit from the Eastern superpower.

“We’re asking for $5 billion now,” the “Locked Up” singer told Vlad. “We did a lot of work. We used it and paid it back.” Akon gave additional insight into the arrangement, stating, “It’s all for energy solutions. Solar is what we do best, but anything renewable, we dipping our hands in it.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 16: Akon attends the Chain Of Hope Gala Ball 2018 at Old Billingsgate on November 16, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Akon’s history of using his access and platform for philanthropic and humanitarian initiatives dates back beyond a decade.

In 2014, his Akon Lighting Africa program helped provide electricity in 14 African countries within a year and estimated to have reached 100,000 households and installed 13,000 streetlights. The renowned hit-maker and mogul is currently focusing his efforts towards the construction of Akon City, which he recently spoke about with VIBE.

“My retirement and legacy will be Akon City. Once the city is built up, I can invite and hosts African Americans and all the Africans from the diaspora and foreign people to come back to African really invest there, live there and raise families there. That’s really my main bread and butter, man. Just being able to invite people back to Africa just show them an amazing life that they had never thought existed.”

Akon is currently gearing up for the release of his new EP TikTok Freak, which will be released in partnership with the popular social media platform.

Watch Akon’s DJ Vlad interview below.