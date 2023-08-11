Akon Owns Up To Wearing Fake Dior Sweater On ‘Drink Champs’ To “Raise Engagement”

Akon has always known how to stir the pot online, and his most recent stint occurred due to his Drink Champs outfit choice back in July. Now, he is owning up to his decision, and said he only did it to “raise engagement.”

The “Lonely” singer hit the platform earlier this year rocking a sweater monogrammed with a logo similar to Dior’s. However, fans quickly noticed his sweater spelled “Drio” instead, and took to social media to call him out.

Fellow artist French Montana came with some answers on Thursday (Aug. 10) when he uploaded an Instagram video of him hanging out with Akon. The two were joking around during their car ride, and the Bronx rapper asked him the hot question about where he got his fake Dior garment from.

“HAD TO ASK MY BROTHER AKON THE QUESTION EVERYBODY WANNA KNOW ! WHERE HE GOT THAT DRIO SWEATER FROM,” read French’s caption.

The Grammy-nominated singer replied, “‘Drio’ came from one of my Africans. I’m always supporting my Africans. I knew that s**t was gonna raise engagement. It just take one person to notice, and it’s gonna go crazy. It did exactly what I wanted.”

“I had to ask the question everybody wanted to know. Nah, bro. I love you, bro. African love, you heard?” the French concluded.

Akon continued the conversation in the comments section in good spirits, writing, “Promised my Africans I was going to represent for them with that DRIO. Kept my word. Shouts to lil Senegal in Harlem. Walla Bok!!!!!” He also reposted the clip on his story and captioned it, “The African love is real. Me and my brother @frenchmontana really enjoyed this moment.”

The 50-year-old hitmaker made some unforgettable hits in the early aughts, including tracks like “Smack That,” “Right Now (Na Na Na),” and “I Wanna Love You.” He hasn’t put down the mic just yet, as he recently released his TT Freak album this past May. The seven-track LP included guest appearances from John Mamann, Dawty, AMIRROR, and Nektunez.

Revisit Akon’s Drink Champs episode above.