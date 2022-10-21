Akon Says Plies Hijacked “I Wanna Love You” From Trick Daddy

Akon visits The Avakian Suite, Plies attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater

Akon’s “I Wanna Love You” could’ve been a totally different song if Plies hadn’t intercepted the track first.

During an interview with Sway’s Universe, Akon, née Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, spoke about his music career, latest endeavors, and more. As the conversation progressed, the international superstar shared a behind-the-scenes story about his single “I Wanna Love You” and revealed it was initially intended for another Florida artist.

“It was originally supposed to be for Trick Daddy. So I write the record, I’m like, ‘This is gon’ be crazy,'” Thiam said. “My lil brother Bu comes in the room and hears the record. ‘Ni**a, you crazy? You ain’t giving up this record.’ I said, ‘Bu, trust me, this record —we good I can make more.'”

Recording artist Akon performs onstage with DJ Matoma during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2016 in Indio, California. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images for Coachella

The 49-year-old rapper continued, explaining how Plies managed to hijack the song.

Akon also detailed that, for the world to hear his version featuring Snoop Dogg, his legal team had to handle business with Plies.

“I had already sent the record out, and Trick is on the road at this point. The record went to the Slip N Slide email. Plies picked the record up. Plies ambushed that muthaf**ka.”

“Plies heard it off top, but it wasn’t his. It didn’t matter, Plies took his voice — because I used to always send my tracks with my chorus already on it — so all he had to do is put verses. He put the verses on it and leaked the record. The record becomes the biggest record in Florida satellite radio.”

The Konvict Muzik founder released the official version of “I Wanna Love You” featuring Snoop Dogg in October 2006. “I Wanna Love You” shot to the top of the charts, becoming Akon’s first No. 1 hit and Uncle Snoop’s second time accomplishing the feat.

Elsewhere, Akon has also revealed that he has turned to his little brother Bu to fill in for him when he’s double booked.

“Let me clear some things up, so we all know,” he explained on The Morning Hustle. “Bu was my double. He was my double. This was before [the] Internet. If you saw Abou in one place and you saw me, you couldn’t tell the difference.”