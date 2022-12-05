Akon Backs Kanye West After Hitler Comments

Akon supports Kanye West, even after he claimed to “like” Adolf Hitler.

On Friday (Dec. 2), Akon sat down with Sky News to discuss Ye, his controversial comments, and his opinions on the polarizing superstar’s recent actions. During the interview, the Konvict Muzik head honcho revealed that he supports the fashion designer’s right to voice his opinion, regardless of who disagrees or who it may offend.

“I show support for opinion,” Akon said. “And I think people will always have a specific opinion, and the moment we close our minds to other people’s opinions, it doesn’t allow us to better know each other, better know our mindsets and our movements.

“We pre-judge people from the way we may view things. We should open up our minds and let things play all the way out and better understand the situation so we may have a better solution for it.”

"I'm a backer of the right to believe what you want to believe" says Akon, speaking on Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments – adding that if he spoke with Kanye he'd "give him my point of view on why I disagree" because 'communication is key'.https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3



? Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/wY6EKJUrNc — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 2, 2022

“When someone is offended they just lash out in defense or lash out to make that person feel that same offense that they felt,” he expressed. “I think when you take negative and you applied the response negatively back, you only get negative back.”

Later in the conversation, the Sky News reporter asked Akon whether or not Ye’s comments regarding Hitler “troubled” him, to which the Senegalese-American singer, 49, responded by saying no because “it doesn’t affect me personally.”

“Those comments don’t really affect me personally,” he rebuttled. “And if it does affect you personally then find a way to actually respond in a way to where that conversation can be reciprocated.”

Akon’s comments about West, 45, arrive after his appearance on Alex Jones’ Infowars show, where he claimed to like Adolf Hitler on Dec. 1.

I clearly do not agree with Kanye’s remarksI about Hitler. I am simply saying that everyone should have the right to their own opinion. Doesn’t mean we will always agree pic.twitter.com/znCunyCIb0 — AKON (@Akon) December 3, 2022

The Donda 2 musician asserted that Hitler had “good things” that he “brought to the table.”

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. I see good things about Hitler,” the controversial figure said. “I love everyone, and Jewish people are not going to tell me: You can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography.”

“But this guy [Hitler] that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good.”