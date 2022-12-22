Akon Supports Nick Cannon Fathering Multiple Children With Different Women

Akon has expressed support for Nick Cannon’s decision to have multiple children with multiple women during a new interview.

In a conversation on The Zeze Millz Show, the “Locked Up” singer shared his opinion on the growing Cannon family.

“I agree with him 1,000 percent. That’s how life is supposed to be,” remarked the 49-year-old. “Why not? He’s rich. He’s responsible. He takes care of every one of those children. And the baby mothers are with it. And they hurt for nothing. And they live comfortably.”

After host Zeze Millz pointed out that financial support is not the only factor in fatherhood, Akon fired back, “He’s there for every one of them. He’s there for every single one of those kids. I got nine [kids] and I’m there for every one of mine.”

Akon poses in the winners room during the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain. Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV

“So every single time, you’re at every single recital?” Millz asked the musician.

“No, that’s a white man’s thing. Who gives a f**k about a recital?” Akon responded. “No, seriously. Listen, my job is to raise my kids, to be responsible, to be understanding, to protect their mother, to give a hand with their father, and to assist with family planning, and to be responsible adults … Now guess what? While I’m taking care of my responsibility to make sure the family has a roof over their head and food, if I have the time to do that and show love, yes, I will do that. But my responsibility is to make sure they grow up responsible and strong.”

He added, “You can’t expect a man to conquer the world if he’s there with his children.”

Although Akon has high hopes for the Wild N Out creators’ parenting, Cannon himself opened up about feeling guilty and “spread thin,” during an episode of Paramount+’s The Checkup with Dr. David Agus.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” he detailed, according to Buzzfeed.

Nick Cannon attends The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective, MusiCares And Universal Hip Hop Museum Host Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Masked Singer host is the dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He shares sons Golden (5 years old) and Rise (11 weeks old) and daughter Powerful (2 years old), with Brittany Bell. With Abby De La Rosa, the comedian shares daughter Beautiful (1 month) and 18-month-old twins Zion and Zillion.

Cannon also shares a 5-month-old son Legendary with model Bre Tiesi and a daughter Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole. He and Alyssa Scott‘s first child, son Zen, tragically died from brain cancer at 5 months old in December 2020. He and Scott are currently expecting another child.