Akon Says Young Thug And Gunna’s Lyrics Aren’t A Reflection Of Their Character

Akon is speaking out in defense of incarcerated rap stars Young Thug and Gunna, arguing that their music lyrics are not a reflection of their true character as men.

During an appearance on VladTV, the Senegalese artist was asked his thoughts on the YSL rappers’ RICO case and charges and discussed how their rap lyrics were used in building the case before being introduced as evidence in their future trial.

The singer, 49, reasons that many of the lyrics artists use are fabricated, simply a means to entertain the fans and amount to posturing to ensure the upkeep of their public image.

“It’s like most of it is being done to impress they peers,” Akon said. “Cuz, I know most of them! They’re the most humble, good-hearted good people. But when you listen to the music, you would think they were serial killers.”

The “Locked Up” singer also believes that the state must have damning evidence against Thug, Gunna and YSL given the fact that they’ve yet to be released on bond, which is uncommon for stars of their financial status and social stature.

“That mean they got a lot more than you think they got,” Akon offered. “Cuz I don’t care what state you go to: if they got real evidence, they not letting you go. Cuz I mean, they not gonna embarrass themselves: these are high profile influencers.”

Young Thug and Gunna attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The Konvict Muzik founder continued, adding “People’s careers would be f**ked if they made the wrong decision. Believe me, these kids got the power to fight back. So they have to have something to not give them bond. It’s something there.”

In May, Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 others were arrested as part of a 56-count RICO indictment against YSL, which includes allegations of murder, assault, and other threats of violence. Both artists have maintained their innocence and filed multiple motions requesting to be released on bond. Each appeal has been denied.

Watch Akon share his thoughts on the YSL RICO indictment with DJ Vlad below.