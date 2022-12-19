Al B. Sure! Issues Update About Tracheotomy Following Two-Month Coma

Back in November, it was revealed that Al B. Sure! awakened from a two-month long medically-induced coma. Now, the “Nite And Day” crooner has opened up in detail about his recent medical scare, which led to a required tracheotomy and liver transplant.

Al B.—born Albert Joseph Brown III—explained to Fox 5 New York that legendary producer Edward “DJ Eddie F” Ferrell was the one who rushed him to the hospital initially.

“Eddie F is standing above me, I’m in a wheelchair, and he’s talking to security, he had me hidden in the corner. And I’m in an emergency room,” Brown, 54, recalled. “And then I remember him embracing me and then putting me in his Escalade or whatever, and moving me. And those are the big things I remember. And wind up being in a hospital somewhere. This is in July 2022 and then it was October.”

The former Uptown Records artist later admitted that doctors, at one point, even considered sending him into hospice care. In hindsight, the ambassador of New Jack Swing shared, “What people don’t truly understand—unless you’ve been through this type of medical journey—is taking for granted breathing, tying your shoes, speaking.”

Coincidentally, it was Quincy Jones that encouraged him to lose weight. “He cares. You know he said, ‘I need you to live. Man, you got stuff to do. You have things to do and things to accomplish, but we need you around to do them. So get your act together,” said Brown.

Though he didn’t unveil any specifics behind his hospitalization, the accomplished songwriter did confirm that he was working on new music prior to his health scare. Additionally, he is working on his forthcoming memoir, From Mount Vernon To The Moon And Back.

Watch Al B. Sure!’s full Fox 5 sitdown below.