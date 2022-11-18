Al Roker Hospitalized With Blood Clots In Leg And Lungs

Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City.

Al Roker revealed he was hospitalized for blood clots in his lungs and his leg.

On Thursday (Nov. 18), the beloved Today Show weatherman took to his Instagram to give his fans the news, reassuring them that he was okay and making his “way to recovery.”

Roker, 68, who was noticeably absent from the last few Today Show episodes, also expressed that he’s thankful for all the prayers sent and hopes to see his supporters soon.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” the legendary TV personality captioned his post. “Last week, I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg, which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers, and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

His Today Show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, and Dylan Dreyer reported the news on their Friday (Nov. 18) broadcast. The quartet then sent their colleague well wishes, joyously praying for a speedy recovery.

“We need him back. He inspires me every day,” Daly added.

“Love you Al! Hurry home. You are missed and loved beyond measure,” Today Show co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager wrote under his IG post.

“So grateful for the top-notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner. We love you dearly, sweet Al, and can’t wait to get you home,” typed ABC News reporter Deborah Roberts in the post’s comment.

Al Roker’s hospitalization arrives two years after he revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in November 2020.

The host of Family Style has been a part of the Today Show family since 1996, establishing him as one of the longest-tenured TV broadcast hosts on the air.