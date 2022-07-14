Alfonso Ribeiro Joins Tyra Banks As New Hosts Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

As Dancing With The Stars moves from ABC to Disney+ this fall, the show announced an additional change on the Thursday airing of Good Morning America. After three decades, the show is tapping Alfonso Ribeiro to co-host the upcoming season alongside Tyra Banks.

Banks is set to return for her third season as host and executive producer. Also, fans can breathe a sigh of relief in terms of next season’s judges. Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will be returning as well.

“I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old, and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him,” says Banks of Ribeiro (who she worked with during her recurring role on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air). “Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

For Ribeiro, he’s returning to his DWTS home in a new role. The actor and America’s Funniest Home Videos host won the coveted Mirrorball trophy with partner Witney Carson during season 19.

“Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” Ribeiro shared in a statement. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

The DWTS‘ move to Disney+ was initially revealed in April and marked the streamer’s first push into live programming. A premiere date for their Disney+ debut has yet to be announced.

Watch all of Ribeiro’s show-stopping performances including his infamous “Carlton dance” from his time as a Dancing With The Stars competitor below.