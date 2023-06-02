Alicia Keys Musical ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ To Debut At New York’s Public Theater

Alicia Keys performs during the BBC Platinum Party at the Palace, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, on June 4, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.

Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen musical will debut this fall during the 2023/2024 season of New York’s Off-Broadway Public Theater. Keys’ production will begin previews on Oct. 24 and is eyeing an opening night of Nov 19 until Dec 10.

According to the Public Theater, the coming-of-age production will explore the story of Ali, loosely based on Alicia’s origins. “In a cramped apartment hanging off the side of Times Square, 17-year-old Ali is desperate to get her piece of the New York dream,” the theater’s website details the play.

“Ali’s mother is just as determined to protect her daughter from the same mistakes she made. When Ali falls for a talented young drummer, both mother and daughter must face hard truths about race, defiance, and growing up. Ali feels trapped, until the sound of a neighbor playing piano opens the door to an unexpected friendship and a radically different future.”

Choreography will be handled by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, with direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif. The show will also feature classic and new original songs from the GRAMMY award-winning musician. Additionally, Mia Neal is set to handle hair and wig design with Dede Ayite on costume design for the new musical.

As previously reported, Hell’s Kitchen has announced only three characters from the play so far, including the main character Ali, “a strong, stubborn girl with a rebellious streak” — Jersey, “Ali’s mother, raising her as a single mom,” and Ali’s father, Davis.

Hell’s Kitchen cast currently includes Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Chloe Davis, and Nico DeJesus, all in unspecified roles.