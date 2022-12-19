Alicia Keys’ Holiday Masquerade Ball Performance To Stream On Apple Music

Alicia Keys performs during the BBC Platinum Party at the Palace, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, on June 4, 2022 in London, England.

Alicia Keys is bringing holiday cheer to fans who were unable to attend her festive winter performance, as the singer has announced her Holiday Masquerade Ball is set to stream exclusively on Apple Music on Wednesday (Dec. 21) at 7:00 p.m. PT as the Apple Music Live season finale.

Additionally, fans will also be able to tune in to the show on Apple Music’s TikTok page for the first time ever.

“This is THEE Holiday party of the season,” expressed Alicia Keys in a press statement. “Im grateful to Apple Music and TikTok for helping me create a magic moment to showcase my first-holiday album [Santa Baby], in such a special way, for everyone around the world.”

Alicia Keys performs onstage at The Greek Theatre on September 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AK

“Alicia Keys is a global icon who never fails to deliver an unforgettable live show. We’re excited to welcome her to the Apple Music Live stage to kick off the holiday season and celebrate an incredible year in music,” added Ebro Darden, Apple Music’s Global Editorial Head of Hip Hop and R&B.

The Grammy Award-winning singer issued Santa Baby, in November. The 11-track album is described as featuring soulful, raw, and fresh reimaginations of holiday classics, as well as four original songs.

“There’s timeless music that, every year, you’re gonna hear it and you need it and you love it,” Keys shared with Billboard about creating a winter holiday album. “And I really want to be a part of that group of timeless compositions that you can just forever love, forever depend on, and forever create memories with your family and your loved ones.”

Watch a trailer for Alicia Keys’ Holiday Masquerade Ball performance below.