Alicia Keys Musical ’Hell’s Kitchen’ Currently In Development

Alicia Keys attends the 2019 Billboard Women In Music at Hollywood Palladium on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Alicia Keys is creating a new musical, Hell’s Kitchen, and the production will be based on her life story.

Deadline reports that the 15-time Grammy award-winning artist will develop the musical with New York’s Off-Broadway Public Theater.

Hell’s Kitchen will be aptly named after the Manhattan hood Alicia grew up in as a young lady, with the synopsis described as a “new musical that tells the story of Ali, a young girl growing up in NYC’s Hell’s Kitchen in the 1990s.”

Michael Greif (Rent) is set to direct the new project, with the book written by Kristoffer Diaz (Public’s adaptation of Hercules), and choreography crafted by Camille A. Brown (Choir Boy).

While Keys’ new project has yet to cast all roles, lead actors have been selected.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Singer Alicia Keys speaks onstage during the Beautiful Noise Live – Live Nation Women x Femme It Forward panel discussion at Sisters Chapel Spelman College on September 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ABA)

Hell’s Kitchen has cast three unspecified actors, including for the main character Ali — described as “a strong, stubborn girl with a rebellious streak” — Jersey, “Ali’s mother, raising her as a single mom,” and Ali’s father, Davis.

Speaking of Ali, Muhammad Ali’s life story will be getting the Broadway treatment, as well. The heavyweight boxing champion and civil rights pioneer’s story will be adapted into a musical called ALI, Deadline reports.

“To make it work tonally, I’m aware that there’s an African-American component that is missing, but there will be many voices,” Willis expressed. “Obviously, this is an important piece for all time, but especially now. It’s an important piece for any time; it’s important that the younger generations know about Muhammad Ali and what he stands for and his examples. He’s always going to be an important example.”

ALI is slated to hit Broadway in 2024.