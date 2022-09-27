Alicia Keys Receives 9 New Platinum And Gold RIAA Certifications

Alicia Keys performs during the BBC Platinum Party at the Palace, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, on June 4, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.

Alicia Keys has received nine new gold and platinum certifications from the RIAA for many of the singer’s biggest hits.

On Sept. 19, Keys received several platinum certifications for songs dating back to her debut album, Songs In A Minor, including her breakout 2001 single, “Fallin,” which yielded the New York native three Grammy Awards. Additional hits that received new multi-platinum certifications include “No One,” “Girl On Fire,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” “My Boo,” and “Un-Thinkable (I’m Ready).”

Songs that reached platinum certification include “You Don’t Know My Name” and “Underdog,” while “Doesn’t Mean Anything” earned a gold plaque.

In reaction to the news, Keys hopped on Twitter and posted a congratulatory tweet to her “Girl On Fire” collaborator Nicki Minaj, tagging the Queens native in the post.

Prior to this recent uptick in RIAA certifications for Keys, “City of Gods,” her collaboration with Fivio Foreign and Kanye West, attained gold status, adding yet another accolade to an already decorated career. She has also shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon, as the veteran songstress released Keys II, the deluxe edition of her eighth studio album Keys, in August. The double-disc effort included additional features from Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, Khalid, Brent Faiyaz, Lucky Daye.

Read Alicia Keys’ tweet below.