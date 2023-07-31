Alicia Keys’ 8-Year-Old Son Stands Guard At Concert Amid Rampant Crowd Misbehavior

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s youngest son, Egypt, made it his business to protect his mother amid rowdy concert-goers disrespecting artists as of late.

Proud pop Swizzy shared the footage to his Instagram page Monday, praising his son for insisting he be on-stage with his mom during her latest Keys To The Summer Tour stop, believing his presence would likely discourage anyone from getting too disrespectful.

“My boy said I’m not playing no games on moms stage. He a real serious one. Thank you Gen we love you and your protection, He didn’t care she was live on stage,” he captioned screenshots of his son sternly looking into the crowd, followed by four laughter emojis.

Egypt’s concerns are more than valid, as several artists ranging from Latto and Lil Nas X to Bebe Rexha and Harry Styles have been subject to random items flying onto stage during recent performances.

Cardi B is the latest artist to be caught in the unfortunate trend, as a concert-goer threw a drink on her during a performance of “Bodak Yellow” in Las Vegas Saturday night. Cardi responded by throwing her microphone at the offender. The Bronx rhymer may now be facing battery charges, as one of the two women who were struck by the mic reported the altercation to Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

However, the whole thing just may have been a misunderstanding, as Cardi was filmed asking the crowd to splash her with water due to Las Vegas’ extreme heat. She later addressed the clip, saying, “I said splash my p***y, not my face b***h.”