Allen Iverson To Co-Release Documentary On Gun Violence In Philly

Allen Iverson is set to address the gun violence epidemic running rampant in Philadelphia with a documentary. Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia follows three teenagers maneuvering crime in their hometown while forging a path for their futures through their beloved sport of basketball.

The former Philadelphia 76ers star enlisted longtime friends and collaborators Cleon Lockett and Paul Taylor, producers Mark Mims, Niko Brabham, Gabe Johnson, Chris Isidori and Joanna Luehmann to aid director Kyra Knox in her debut film.

“This started as a passion project to highlight a growing problem in my city and I’m grateful that Allen Iverson, Mark and the others believed in me and this project enough to give it a platform,“ Knox shared with Deadline.

“When the phrase ‘Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia’ became a negative online trend, I saw it as an opportunity to share the truth of what it means to live in our city,” she added. “This documentary captures the untold underdog stories of those in the community shaping a better future. I hope sharing their passion will resonate and drive even more positive and necessary change. I’m ecstatic to highlight local organizations and to partner with Mark Mims and NBA All-Star Allen Iverson to bring awareness to my home city and this ongoing challenge we face.”

Iverson, who considered Philly his home for the bulk of his adult life, shared, “When I saw the opportunity to make a difference being a part of this project with friends and a city I love … I wanted in. I see what these kids are going through and went through it myself growing up, and I want to use my platform to shed light on the problem and make a real change in our communities, starting with Philadelphia.”

Mims added, “This is a story about community. Kyra and [Garry Mills’ organization] Shoot Basketballs Not People find hope and beauty in tragedy, and we hope this film inspires others to get involved.”

Though community leaders’ effort to thwart the gun violence have not stopped 430 fatal shootings from happening in Philly this year, the team behind the film is hoping this spotlight make a significant impact.

Watch the full trailer above.