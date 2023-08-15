Allen Iverson Shouts Out Post Malone For “White Iverson” Joining Spotify’s Billion Club

Post Malone broke through into the music scene with his 2015 record “White Iverson,” which paid homage to the NBA Hall Of Famer Allen Iverson. The track, now a smash, has officially joined Spotify’s Billion Club after earning over one billion streams, and the hoop legend gave the 28-year-old artist his flowers for the achievement.

Spotify celebrated the monumental moment with a video titled “Billions Club: The Series Featuring Post Malone” on Monday (Aug. 14). “Congrats on 1 billion Spotify streams,” the former Philadelphia 76ers star said in the video. “The whole world loves this song and I’m honored to be a part of it. Keep that same form, Post.”

Malone was visibly jubilant in the video recording at London’s O2 arena, saying, “It feels super cool that the song does connect with people, and I’m just happy to bring joy into anyone’s life when I can. It’s an amazing feeling for me, and that really gave me the confidence and the courage to keep attempting to do what I love. I just appreciate all the support, and it’s the most beautiful feeling in the world for me. Thank you.” Check out the video below.

“White Iverson” has a few major achievements to its name. The record is certified Diamond by the RIAA and its video has over one billion views on YouTube. This marks Post Malone’s 10th song to reach over one billion streams, joining “Sunflower” with Swae Lee, “Rockstar” with 21 Savage, and “Circles.”

Speaking of Diamond records, the father of one has racked up seven other Diamond-certified songs in his career and decided to celebrate that accomplishment with April’s The Diamond Collection. The project featured his massive hits “Congratulations” with Quavo, “Psycho” with Ty Dolla $ign, “Better Now,” and more.

The pop star hasn’t rested on his laurels, though, as he released his latest album Austin back in July. The 17-track LP notably had no features and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 113,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week. Austin became Posty’s fifth top-10 album in his career. Check out Austin below.