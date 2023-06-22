Amaarae’s ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance Celebrates Her Ghanaian Roots

Amaarae took her unique sound to NPR’s Tiny Desk for Black Music Month.

The Bronx native hit the stage dressed in an ambre trench coat, matching her 11-piece band’s garments. Her musicians can be seen wearing t-shirts with lyrics from the songstress’ most popular songs, including mantras like, “See my essence, feel my blessings”, “Wasted eyes on you”, and “I like coffee with some head in the morning.”

NPR uploaded the video of her performance on Thursday (June 22), showing her alongside an all-Black band running through seven of her tracks.

The set list for the mini-show included jazzier versions of “Reckless & Sweet,” “Wasted Eyes,” “Disguise,” “Big Steppa,” “Co-Star,” “HELLZ ANGEL,” and her most well-known track, “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY.”

Amaarae’s Tiny Desk rendition of “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY” featured an extended version of the sensually swaggering track. Surveying the room, the songbird vibes to the new, serene version of the song, sing-rapping her verse, accompanied by heavenly background vocals. The new rendition also carried a bit more afro-beat flare with additional instrumentation, a direct nod to her Ghanaian roots.

“I feel nice, there’s nothing in my way/Shawty wanna f**k but I just want my space/In a lambo truck, I’m racing/Rims still spinnin’, I’m pacing/I don’t wanna talk, I’m dancing, dancing/Straight to the bank, count Benji to Frank, walk out like I’m that bi**h/Put the braids back, movin’ like Kelz/Bad h*es in the back, singin’ ‘That’s that sh*t’ Yeah, I really do talk like I walk/I really been about that life/Shawty askin’ me for advice/and I told lil’ baby ‘All I got is the spice for ya.'”

Amaarae’s Tiny Desk performance arrives on the heels of her second project, Fountain Baby, finally hitting the streets. The project released on June 9 features 14 tracks, including “Wasted Eyes,” Reckless & Sweet,” “Angels in Tibet,” and “Counterfeit.”